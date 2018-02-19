DURBAN - EMOTIONAL videos showing Shaylen Mudali and Suveer Sookoo’s cheerful moments at work have been trending on Facebook as Mudali’s loved ones prepare for his funeral on Wednesday.

According to Rescue Care spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, the accident happened on the northern M4 Ruth First Highway.

Mudali, 27, a videographer at local media production house iTen Entertainment, and his friend Suveer Sukoo, 30, died on Sunday when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road, crashed into a pole and burst into flames.

Tributes for the pair have since flooded social media, including from Mudali’s work family at iTen Entertainment, which regularly posts online comedy video content.

In a post on Facebook, the group said that Mudali’s taught his friends how to live.

The post read: “Your life was a series of memories which gave meaning to ours. you taught us all how to live, when we were just chasing... you shone so bright, that no star in the universe could ever compare... even the angels in the heavens above sought your company… and now they have it… as the heavenly host welcome you home, we will spend the rest of lives searching… whether its a whisper in the wind, or your voice in your favourite songs... we will make magic again... but until then, you will always be our brother... iTen and the world thanks you…we will ever be proud to have you called you Family… R.I.P Legend… #FamilyAboveAll.”

The accompanying video, which has been viewed over 4000 times since it was posted online on Tuesday, showed some of Mudali’s happiest moments at iTen Entertainment.

WATCH: iTen Entertainment pays tribute to Shaylen Mudali

A separate video paid tribute to Sookoo.

WATCH: iTen Entertainment pays tribute to Suveer Sookoo

A tribute read: “RIP to a dear friend to us all and the iTen family, Suveer Sookoo

You had a personality larger than life itself... your kindness and compassion for others will be missed always”

Sookoo was laid to rest earlier today while Mudali’s funeral is expected to take place tomorrow.

