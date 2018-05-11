DURBAN - THE bail application for the 29-year-old businessman accused of murdering 20-year-old Durban North woman Siam Lee has been postponed to May 23 and 25.

The matter had been set down for three days this week for a bail decision. Lee was allegedly abducted from her Durban North home in January. She was found burnt to death two days later in New Hannover in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Speaking outside the court on Friday, Lee’s mother Carmen Nan Lee wept as she spoke to the Sunday Tribune about her daughter. Mother’s Day on Sunday will be her first without her daughter. She came to court wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with Lee’s picture.

“Everyday is very emotional without Siam,” she said. Watch her full reaction below.

Meanwhile in court, things got hot when the murder accused came out guns blazing against the State.

Investigating officer Rajan Govender took the stand and was cross-examined on his affidavit by defence Advocate Martin Krog.

Krog told the court that the state’s case was “severely compromised” because private investigator Brad Nathanson allegedly published pictures of the accused before an ID parade took place. Krog said the State’s case had been tainted.

“Nathanson is a civilian, what was he doing there before the police? It’s a police matter, why were civilians involved?” Krog asked Govender.

Govender said he could not answer some of the questions put to him because the evidence would emerge during the trial.

Magistrate Mohamed Motala said it was fundamental to establish whether the arresting team got into the accused’s property, legally or illegally as further evidence could be tainted.

