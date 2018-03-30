To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

DURBAN - Scores of people including hotel visitors had to be evacuated from a Durban beach hotel after a fire broke out at on Saturday afternoon.

A kitchen at the Marine Parade Hotel caught fire and the cause was still being investigated.

Desiree Mottian, the owner of the Al-Mehran cuisine restaurant, said she was traumatised by the incident. She said the fire was initially a small fire until it suddenly filled the room.

“It is the most devastating thing that has ever happened. We are grateful that there were no injuries suffered after the fire started in the kitchen. We have no idea what caused the flames we hope the investigation will shine the light,” she said.

When the Sunday Tribune arrived the scene was cordoned off with a tape with both metro police and fire officials at the scene.

Metro police officers at the scene said they assisted the fire department by evacuating the hotel as the flames rose from the first floor to parts of the floors above.

The fire has since been put out.

