To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - This week the Sunday Tribune published a story based on an interview conducted with former president Thabo Mbeki during which he commented on the Tweets Zindzi Mandela-­Hlongwane, the country’s ambassador to Denmark, shared last week on the land debate. Mbeki said the government should assess Mandela-Hlongwane’s tweets and if they were found to be inconsistent with what President Cyril Ramaphosa was saying on the issue, then action should be taken against her.

He spoke to the Sunday Tribune in Durban, where he attended a Unisa graduation ceremony at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Conference Centre.

Since then Mbeki foundation has walked backed the former president's comments.

Here is the full video interview:

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The full interview with former president Thabo Mbeki: Video: Oliver Meth













He spoke to the Sunday Tribune in Durban, where he attended a Unisa graduation ceremony at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Conference Centre.

Mbeki admitted he was not up to date with the outcomes of the saga, but cautioned that no ambassador should represent their own views.

“There’s no ambassador who represents themselves and if Zindzi Mandela’s tweets are inconsistent with what the president is saying, then that cannot be allowed. The president I know, has been very insistent on this, that land reform must be done on a constitutional and legal basis and such amendments of the constitution are to clarify the circumstance in which you would expropriate land without compensation,” he said.

Mbeki said Ramaphosa has not been communicating any views that would result in unnecessary conflict.

“He’s been saying this is a necessary task and I think South Africans have agreed in the manner he has outlined it and that’s the message that any ambassador must communicate,” he said.

Mbeki emphasised that the process of land reform had to be done legally and fairly within the confines of the constitution.

One of Mandela-Hlongwane’s tweets said: “Dear apartheid apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally. Land is ours.”

She posted a series of tweets last weekend on the land issue which resulted in widespread discussion and debate.

Sunday Tribune



