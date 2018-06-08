To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

DURBAN - Education authorities in KwaZulu-Natal are yet to institute a formal investigation into a school fight incident in which a high school pupil fainted after being attacked.

The incident, caught on camera, went viral on social media and sparked rumours that the young child from Khandlela High School in Esikhawini near Richards Bay had been killed as a result of the brutal beatings.

"This is not true. We can confirm that the girl fainted, and is recovering at home," said Kwazi Mthethwa, a spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education.

The video shows two high school girls, dressed in green and white uniforms, throwing punches, kicks and screaming at each other in a classroom. It is not clear when the incident took place.

Their classmates surround them, and watch the fight unfold, with one girl, wearing stockings, managing to push the other to ground and then stamp on her chest, slap and kick her.

The girl with stockings is eventually pulled away, and the pupil is seen lying unconscious on the floor.

Her classmates try to wake her up, when the video is cut.

A full report of the incident from the Khandlela High School is yet to be handed to the Education Department, Mthethwa revealed.

Said Mthethwa: "We have not yet been given a written report about the incident. Each incident must be reported to us so we can institute a formal investigation."

While condemning the incident, Mthethwa said the department is looking to work with the provincial social development department which they hope to provide therapy to pupils involved in such incidents.

Sandhir Sewmungal, bullying survivor and author, said while therapy was needed, further action needed to be taken at schools where such incidents occurred.

“It is important for children to be educated on the consequences of bullying so that bullies must know that what they do is unacceptable and is not right to hurt others. And victims must know that they are not alone and that help is available if they are being bullied. I encourage victims to speak up and get help before the situation gets out of hand,” he said.

