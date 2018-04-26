Mac Maharaj addresses guests at Ohlanga High School in Inanda for eThekwini Municipality's 2018 official Freedom Day celebration. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi.





DURBAN - While the way of democracy gives power to the people, citizens need to hold to account the leaders in which they entrust their power, a prominent struggle-leader has warned.

Veteran politician, Mac Maharaj, gave pupils of Ohlanga High School in Inanda, a first-hand account of South African history today at Durban’s official #FreedomDay2018 celebration.

Maharaj addressed a crowd of almost 100 people, including high school students, religious leaders, and Inanda residents at the local high school where former ANC president, John Langalibalele Dube is buried.

Mac Maharaj addresses guests at Ohlanga High School in Inanda for eThekwini Municipality's 2018 official Freedom Day celebration. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi.





Energy Minister, Jeff Radebe was scheduled to attend but according to organisers, cancelled at the eleventh hour.

Minister Jeff Radebe was set to deliver the keynote address but organizers say he will no longer be able to make it to the event. Speeches are done and #FreedomDay festivities begin @SundayTribuneSA pic.twitter.com/leHmEDzeOB — Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) April 27, 2018

Maharaj spoke for over an hour about the events during apartheid that led to the first democratic vote in 1994.

The event marked a double-fold celebration as Nelson Mandela, who would have been 100 years old this year, cast his first democratic vote at Ohlanga High School on April 27, 1994.

“Our country was tethering in the edge of violence in which no one would be a winner” -Mac Maharaj #FreedomDay @SundayTribuneSA pic.twitter.com/8vngAvdhkP — Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) April 27, 2018

When asked about reports of fraud across several municipalities, including eThekwini, Maharaj urged the public to hold their leaders to account.

“We need a leadership at every level that sees itself as a servant of the people,” he said.

Watch: Mac Maharaj answers on giving power to leaders, and holding them accountable | Video @Karinda_J #FreedomDay pic.twitter.com/9OV3hrvHgV — Sunday Tribune 🗞 (@SundayTribuneSA) April 27, 2018

Maharaj added that young people were privileged to be able to use advanced technology to move forward, and warned them to use it wisely.

Watch: Young people have been empowered by technology, says Maharaj pic.twitter.com/N3PiIxYdvX — Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) April 27, 2018

Maharaj is the former spokesperson of ex-president Jacob Zuma, who is expected to return to the Durban High Court in June on corruption charges.

Also read: Tense Zuma put on a brave front for first appearance in court

SUNDAY TRIBUNE