Mzolo, 23, is facing charges of murder and the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

Mzolo had been in a relationship with Khumalo previously. Mzolo, a former MUT student, allegedly shot dead the woman at the university's Lonsdale off-campus residence in the Durban CBD. He was arrested on Tuesday night.

Khumalo's friends, Anele Ndlovu, Slindile Mandleliza, Nozipho Zibi, Dumazile Shangase, Mukona Mapholi, and Sibusisiwe Mbatha, were among hundreds who marched to the court from their Durban residence on Thursday in support Khumalo.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Murdered student Zolile Khumalo was described as the Babes Wodumo of her group, her friends from the Mangosuthu University of Technology said. | Video: Karinda Jagmohan

Khumalo, from eShowe, was studying a diploma course in quantity surveying, and in the midst of it all, just loved to dance.

"She loved to dance. She was just a bubbly girl, full of warmth," said Zibi.

"We even called her our Babes Wodumo!" the group laughed, in Khumalo's memory.

Zibi, and her friends have not seen Khumalo's roommate who was believed to have witnessed the murder.

The group believe Mzolo showed no remorse, especially when he appeared to make trigger signs as he left the court.

Zibi said the pair were dating for almost a year and seemed to be happy.

"They didn't seem to have problems, but then again us women are good at hiding things. It's high time we should (show our true feelings)," Zibi said.

