DURBAN - The Mangosuthu University of Technology is set to install metal detectors at all residences associated with the university in the wake of the #zolilekhumalo murder.





MUT vice-chancellor, Dr Enoch Malaza who was inducted on the day Khumalo was murdered at her off-campus residence, Lonsdale, said the university would be undertaking its own investigation into Khumalos murder.





On the cost of extra protection, including metal detectors, at #MUT Dr Malaza says this will be a cash challenge for the university.



While the cost of the extra protection is not clear yet, Malaza said this would be a cash challenge for the university.





Zolile Khumalo, 21, whose murder has left university students angry and devastated.





At the media briefing on Thursday afternoon, Malaza explained that the security agreements between on campus residences and off campus residences differ.





“The onus for the security agreement at off-campus residences falls on the landlord of that residence,” Malaza said.





Also read: Students flee after campus murder





Head of protection services, Sizwe Nkabinde, and head of resources at MUT, Professor Nokwethemba Ndlazi, were also at the briefing.





Khumalo, 21, was a first-year quantity surveying student. She had done a bridging course at the same university last year to gain entry into her quantity surveying course.





On Tuesday, Thabani Mzolo, 23, allegedly signed into the Lonsdale residence under a false name with an illegal firearm and killed Khumalo after a heated argument.





The murder came two weeks after Khumalo “finally broke up with that abusive man”, said a close friend who did not want to be named, fearing for her life.







