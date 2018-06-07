To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

DURBAN - While the music blasted at the Albert Park in Durban for the night vigil ahead of former president Jacob Zuma’s court appearance, a frail, elderly woman sat quietly under a tree.





Beauty "MaSkhakhane" Shezi, 73, travelled from Zuma’s village in Nkandla and had with her just two small bags and a large ANC throw to brave the cold Durban weather overnight.





Braving chilly weather of 16 degrees Celsius, she arrived in Durban by minibus taxi with a group of Zuma supporters on Thursday morning, and slept under a tree at the park as they had no place to sleep. Shezi said s he would only go back home after the former president appears at the Durban High Court on Friday.





“I took a taxi with other people from the village. Some have relatives around Durban but I just decided to come straight here because I know the (Albert) park,” she said.





Shezi spoke fondly of Zuma, and referred to him as Msholozi.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Beauty Masikhakhane-Shezi, 73, came to Durban to support former president Jacob Zuma. The woman had just two small bags with her and a large ANC throw to brave the cold Durban weather. She spoke fondly of the former president and said he was responsible for uplifting the lives of poor people. Video: Karinda Jagmohan / Siboniso Mngadi / Sunday Tribune

“He is a principled man, and the charges against him should be dropped. From his young age, he loved and cared for people. He would not commit fraud,” she said.





Zuma is facing 16 charges including fraud, corruption and racketeering.





His last court appearance in April was met by thousands of supporters, like Masikhakhane-Shezi, who vowed to continue supporting Msholozi.





A march is expected to head from King Dinizulu Park (Botha’s Park) to the Durban High Court on Friday morning.

Beauty Masikhakhane-Shezi, 73, came to Durban to support former president Jacob Zuma. The woman had just two small bags with her and a large ANC throw to brave the cold Durban weather. Picture: Karinda Jagmohan