DURBAN - A 39-year-old suspect accused of the murder in the case of Sadia Sukhraj appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody pending further investigations.





The accused, Sibonelo Mkhize, is alleged to have been part of a group of three armed men who accosted the 9-year-old girl and her father, Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj, while they were traveling in Shallcross, near Chatsworth.





The provisional charges he faced are two charges of murder, theft and kidnapping. Investigations are still underway.





Mkhize appeared in court on Wednesday wearing cargo pants, a yellow belt, a worn out and a faded checkered shirt with a green sweater. His eyes were red and there was a scab on his face.





His defence attorney, Anele Mveku, alleged he had been beaten by police and said he would rather be held at the Westville prison, rather than police holding cells. He told the court Mkhize required medical attention after allegedly sustaining injuries to his leg after an alleged assault in the police cells. Mveku said police had been allegedly trying to get a confession out of him.





Magistrate Mohamed Motala said Mkhize would spend the night at Westville Prison. He is due back in court on Thursday to verify his address.





Magistrate Mohamed Motala says Mkhize will spend the night at Westville Prison. Mkhize speaks directly to Motala to ensure he’s going to Westville. He will return to court tomorrow #ShallcrossShooting @IOL @SundayTribuneSA pic.twitter.com/QdKKKhj10m — Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) May 30, 2018





The accused was allegedly part of a group of three who hijacked the vehicle while Sadia was inside. A shootout ensued in which Sadia was shot in the stomach. She died while on her way to hospital.









One suspect was killed as the group tried to flee while another was arrested. A third is still at large.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Murder accused Sibonelo Mkhize, is among the alleged hijackers who were involved on Sadia Sukhraj's killing. Video: Karinda Jagmohan

The arrested suspect was set to appear at Chatsworth Magistrate’s court early today but the case was moved to Durban, a larger courthouse, due to security concerns at Chatsworth.





On Monday night, the Chatsworth community staged a massive protest outside the local police station calling on police to do their jobs.





Outside court on Wednesday, there was little protest, but a strong police presence.





NOTE: The story has been update to include Mkhize's request for medical attention.





