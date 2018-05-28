Sadia Sukhraj’s parents, Shalendra and Lorraine, were wearing a blue suit and blue Punjabi (Indian dress) respectively at the funeral. They cried and prayed in front of their daughters coffin as family members spoke of the beautiful girl. Picture: Karinda Jagmohan

DURBAN - Sadia Sukhraj is being laid to rest in a small white coffin with an elegant bouquet of white flowers decorating the small box.



It’s a simple, but beautiful coffin, to match the “bubbly” soul of the little girl.



She was the apple of her father’s eye and her name meant ‘chosen of God’



The 9-year-old girl was killed in a botched hijacking on Monday while on her way to school with her father, Pastor Shalendra Sukhraj.



Sadia died while on her way to hospital, after a shootout between the hijackers and her father. She had been in her father’s SUV when she was shot. As the suspects fled the scene, one was killed and another was arrested, while a third suspect is still at large.

Sadia, a pupil of Everest Primary school is being laid to rest at the Shallcross Cemetery. A funeral service is underway at the Christian Revival Centre in Crossmoore, Chatsworth.



Sadia’s parents, Shalendra and Lorraine, were wearing a blue suit and blue Punjabi (Indian dress) respectively.

The Sukhraj family last saw #SadiaSukhraj “in her element” at her father’s 40 birthday.



Sadly she will never celebrate her own milestones again. A family member speaks about the 9yo.#RIPSadia #ShallcrossShooting @IOL @SundayTribuneSA @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/ggntemQKsC — Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) May 29, 2018



They cried and prayed in front of their daughter's coffin as family members spoke of the "beautiful little girl".



DA leader Mmusi Maimane and the ANC’s Ravi Pillay, were among the most notable political leaders at the funeral.

The casket will be opened for a few minutes at the end of the service to let the hundreds of mourners have a final glimpse of the little girl.

#SadiaSukhraj was a leader, a bubbly girl. Everest Primary school prinicpal Anesh Singh added that perhaps Sadia’s purpose was to unite the community of Shallcross, & she will now leave elsewhere to continue her spiritual work. #RIPSadia #Shallcrossshooting @IOL @SundayTribuneSA pic.twitter.com/zTbOSrVaiL — Karinda Jagmohan (@Karinda_J) May 29, 2018