DURBAN - The mosquitoes have voetsek-ed, and our fleece blankets are out of the top cupboard, fluffed onto the bed - winter has come, and it’s snowing in the ‘berg.

Snow Report South Africa reported on Saturday that snow had begun falling at the top of Sani Pass at the Sani Mountain Lodge in Drakensberg.

Still snowing at Sani Mountain Lodge, Lesotho @sanimountain pic.twitter.com/8Wat3lKWmU — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) May 12, 2018





The mercury fell to -4 degrees celsius in Drakensberg on Saturday night, lending to a cold snap in Durban, according to Weather South Africa.

On Saturday night Durban was a chilly 18 degrees celsius.

A thick blanket of snow has already formed along the Black Mountain Pass in Lesotho.

Snow falling at Black Mountain Pass in Lesotho. pic.twitter.com/YpSD5Q0nRO — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) May 12, 2018

Snow previously fell in the Nottingham Road area, closer to Durban, causing Durbanites to don winter gear and head to the midlands.





But the cold front will be short-lived this weekend, as Weather SA reported that ‘the sun will come out…’ on Wednesday.