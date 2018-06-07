DA Women's Network and Bobbi Bear members came to show support to murdered Siam Lee's mother, Carmen Nan Lee, at the Durban Magistrates Court. It was the 11th day Mr P had appeared in court. Picture: Nabeelah Shaikh

DURBAN - MR P, the man accused of murdering Durban North woman will find out on June 20, if he will be granted or denied bail.





His bail application was adjourned to June 20 at the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday.





It was day 11 of his bail application, since he was arrested in January for the murder of Lee. The 20-year-old woman went missing from an alleged Durban North brothel in the same month. She was found dead and burnt in the KZN Midlands.





Mr P, an Assagay businessman, had sat anxiously in the dock waiting to hear his fate but judgment would only be delivered in two weeks, on June 20, the court heard.

Judgement in the #SiamLee bail app set down for June 20. Mr P will hear his fate then. @SundayTribuneSA — Nabeelah Shaikh (@Nabeelah_Shaikh) June 8, 2018



The state and the defence have both concluded their arguments.





The court has heard closing arguments from both the defence and the state. A date for judgement will be set for 2 weeks from now. Magistrate leaves court to check his diary. #SiamLee @SundayTribuneSA — Nabeelah Shaikh (@Nabeelah_Shaikh) June 8, 2018





Representatives of the DA Women's Network, Bobbi Bear and the Stop Human Trafficking Movement packed into the Durban Magistrates Court ahead of a bail decision against Siam Lee murder-accused, Mr P.





Mr P cannot be named as he faces a rape charge for raping another woman.





The three organisations appeared in court under the banner of "#NoBail", in support of bail being denied for Mr P, the 29-year-old Assagay businessman.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A Bobbi Bear representative, Thuli Sibiya, explains why they are in court. Video: Nabeelah Shaikh

Prosecutor Surekha Marimuthu re-examined investigating officer Rajan Govender to present further evidence in the state’s case. Marimuthu said there was still huge public interest in the case, judging by the court turnout.





Defence advocate Martin Krog discredited the state’s evidence and said it should not be admissible when the case is transferred to the High Court for trial.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video DA Women's Network and Bobbi Bear members came to show support to murdered Siam Lee's mother, Carmen Nan Lee, at the Durban Magistrates Court. It was the 11th day Mr P had appeared in court. Video: Nabeelah Shaikh





