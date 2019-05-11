Durban - The Black First Land First movement failed to exceed more than 20 000 votes in the national elections, and in KwaZulu-Natal, they struggled and got just over 5 700 votes.

The numbers mean the BLF will not be represented in Parliament, nor in the KZN Legislature.

Speaking to Independent Media at the IEC’s election operations centre in Durban, provincial spokesperson Thobani Zikalala said the party rejected the election results.

They said they would be back in the 2021 local government elections and said they had struggled for funding.

Zikalala said the party relied on funding from the poor and rejected funding from corporates.

“We don’t think these results are a fair representation of how our people voted. We thank our people who were able to get through the rigging and have their votes be able to be counted and voted for us. We say to our people it is Aluta Continua, we will continue to be in the black resistance movement where we will continue to fight for the liberation of our people,” he said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video BLF provincial spokesperson Thobani Zikalala said the party rejected the election results. Video: Sihle Mlambo





ZIkalala said the 6th Parliament would deliver privatisation of key state owned entreprises and said it would never deliver the promise of land expropriation without compensation.

He said the BLF would regroup and restrategise ahead of the upcoming local government elections in 2021, and the next general elections in 2024.

“It is the time to be strong and build our movement to be able to withstand this Parliament, it is Aluta Continua for us, we meet again in 2021 and 2024,” he said.

Reflecting on BLF KZN’s 5 790 votes, he conceded they were disappointed.

“Well we are a bit disappointed, but we are saying with regards to what happened, we take them as they are, but again, we have 5 000 people who heard our message, we go back and build structures,” he said.

BLF, he said, rejected the money of white people and white business and only relied on funding from its supporters. He said they had funding challenges.

“We will try to raise better funds and we try to increase our reach in the province. We had a total censorship from the media, we are people that have no money because we represent the people.

“It is a situation of just going back to the drawing board and looking at the resources that we have and the manpower that we have, we build and our work does not stop here,” said Zikalala.

Zikalala said as an organisation they could not accept donations from the ‘enemy’.

“Black people gave us money, it was the money that our people had, but it was not enough for us to get on with the big guns in these elections. Because we have chosen not to take money from white people, not to take money from capital, its difficult to raise money from poor people,” he said.