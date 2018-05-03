DURBAN - THE 23-year-old suspect accused of murdering Mangosuthu University of Technology has been named as Thabani Mzolo. He has been remanded in custody after appearing briefly at the Durban Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.
Hundreds of MUT students marched to court from residences in Durban on Thursday, to show support for the slain Khumalo, who was shot dead, allegedly by her boyfriend on Tuesday. Khumalo was shot dead at the university's Lonsdale off-campus residence in the Durban CBD.
Mzolo has been charged with murder, possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition. He appeared briefly in court sporting a purple hoodie. As he left the courtroom, he appeared to make trigger signs as he went down the stairs.
Khumalo, 21, was a first-year quantity surveying student. She had done a bridging course at the same university last year to gain entry into her quantity surveying course.
The university said in a statement that the alleged shooter, Mzolo, was an MUT student last year. He had allegedly entered the residence after being signed in by another student.
Inside court, only student leaders and close friends of Khumalo were allowed inside the courtroom.
Court security and police kept a close watch and had to stop students from rushing into the courtroom.
Mzolo has been remanded in custody and will appear in court next Thursday, May 10.