DURBAN - It would take a drought of unprecedented proportions for Durban to experience a looming Day Zero water crisis similar to that of Cape Town.

This is the view of several water management experts. They argue that KwaZulu-Natal has the largest water catchment area in the country - the southern Drakensberg.

But with climate change one cannot rule out unexpected situations and Umgeni Water is not taking any chances.

Umgeni Water announced an extension of mandatory water restrictions in 80% of Durban and all of Pietermaritzburg for a year.

“It is incumbent on consumers to use water sparingly and reduce consumption by 15%,” said Umgeni water spokesman Shami Harichunder.

He said agriculture in the province had been called on to halve water use for irrigation.

Harichunder said collectively the amount of water in the Mgeni system, which includes five major dams, stands at 57% of the total holding capacity.

“This is well below the 75% level required to meet the full demand of consumers. This system has remained consistently at 57% and sometimes below as a result of less than average rainfall over the past four years,” said Harichunder.

He said the greatest concern was the level of water in Albert Falls dam, the largest in Umgeni Water’s operational area which supplies areas such as Durban North, Umhlanga, Verulam, Queensburgh, Chatsworth, uMlazi and parts of Folweni.

Albert Falls level has dropped below 30% of capacity. Harichunder said water scarcity was worsened by high temperatures causing evaporation of surface water.

He said in the worst-case scenario - meaning if there is no rainfall and high temperatures continue and if no water is released from Midmar Dam - Albert Falls could reach dead storage within 10 and 12 months.

He added that for the level of Albert Falls to improve significantly, there either had to be torrential rainfall for about four days, or water released from Midmar Dam which has not spilled for three years.

He encouraged residents to realise and accept that water shortages in uMgungundlovu, Pietermaritzburg and Durban still prevail and the need to reduce water consumption was imperative.

“Co-operation of consumers is necessary to ensure that the amount of water currently available lasts until the next rains and when dams begin filling again,” he added.

eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede said the city would intensify water restrictions and urged residents and businesses to reduce consumption.

