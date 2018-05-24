DURBAN - eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede said the municipality would corporate with the investigations into threats made against the Auditor-General (AGSA) staff after they requested documents to audit.

AG auditors were withdrawn from the eThekwini Municipality on Monday after receiving threatening phone calls from unknown people. The auditors had requested supply chain documents from the city.

The city said there were plans for additional security for the team.

Also read: AG’s audit team withdrawn from the eThekwini

eThekwini city manager beefs up security amid death threats to auditors

At a press conference on Friday afternoon, attended by Gumede, deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer, city manager Sipho Nzuza, and the acting deputy city manager Philip Sithole, city leaders said they were shocked by the alleged threats aimed at AGSA staff.

“We don’t know at this point who made the threats. We cannot speculate whether the incident was made by the municipal official, we will leave that to the law enforcement and we hoping that they will bring the culprit into books,” said Gumede.

The mayor said senior officials met with the AGSA provincial head to discuss the alleged threats to the staff members that were auditing the municipality’s financial books.

“I have instructed the Head of Security Management, Dumisani Bhengu. to develop a security plan for the AGSA staff members to ensure they are safeguarded during the auditing period,” Gumede said.

AGSA is a Chapter Nine institution, meaning they act as watchdogs on behalf of the public.Gumede said the city was committed to fighting corruption adding that the City Integrity Unit has completed 231 cases in the past year.

The AGSA’s routine administrative duties to audit all the city financial books was ongoing, Nzuza assured.

“The City has handed over all the required documents to the AGSA’s office,” he added.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE