‘We get water one day in the week’









File picture: Supplied Verulam - Taps are running dry at a number of homes in Verulam, leaving families furious. In the past year there had been an intermittent water supply to residents in Trenance Park in Verulam. Serona Govender, a resident, said their water supply had been on and off for the past few days. “Last week there was no water for three consecutive days and no water tanks either,” said Govender. The mother-of-three said they were forced to buy bottled water, which they also use to bath.

“We don’t even know when we can do our washing. We need this problem to be sorted out. We cannot live like this,” she said.

Natania Perumal said they lived next to the reservoir, but still did not have water.

“The water tanks take forever to get to our houses and by the time they get here, there’s no water,” said Perumal.

A resident, who declined to be named, said they were told the pumps were stolen and that was the reason for their lack of water.

“We get water probably one day in the week,” she said.

Christopher Langa, ward councillor, said residents were despondent about calling the municipality because it took hours for a tanker to arrive after a complaint being lodged.

Msawakhe Mayisela, eThekwini municipality spokesperson, said there was a problem with the pipeline which they were currently addressing.

“Trenance Park is being supplied by a tower with one pipeline. There is a project in place to lay another pipe,” he said.

Mayisela said the increased population in the area was adding to the problem.

“We know what they are going through and we are trying to resolve this matter as soon as we can. We undertake to ensure the water tankers are in the area when needed,” he said.