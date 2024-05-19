We have more electricity than we want, says minister

Durban — Today (Sunday) marks 54 days without load shedding in the country, and Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has attributed this to functioning power stations. He said Eskom engineers had been able to rehabilitate three of six problematic major power stations, including Kusile and Majuba, adding that the problem would be resolved when all six stations were fixed. Those that had already been fixed were now the “best-performing power stations” and were “generating exceptionally well”.

“As a result, we have a new problem, which is generating more electricity than what we want. We are putting the machines on cold reserve and we simply say ‘please stop generating, you are generating a lot’ and that’s the problem that we have. If you generate far (more) than what you consume, it could result in a grid collapse,” he said. He said the stable power supply had nothing to do with electioneering. Ramokgopa said he made it his business when he was appointed to inform the country about government intervention, which included an injection of R64 billion from the Treasury.

When 18% of Eskom’s power generation was taken out for maintenance purposes, the government introduced incentives for businesses and households that used solar energy. Ramokgopa said they were cleaning Eskom from those who were looting it, and it was a sign of the state’s commitment to improve its power supply. He said the government was working on a bigger plan, including the National Council of Provinces passing an amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act to facilitate the introduction of the new role-players in the power production sector. This would facilitate the establishment of a National Transmission Company South Africa. Eskom would no longer be the monopoly producer and the new company would give it competition, he said.

“So now it’s official that we’re going to have new electricity generators. Once we introduce competition, it means there is going to be significant technology option, and we’re going to introduce a greater level of efficiency and therefore it’s most likely going to be cheaper going into the future.” He said the generation of new electricity capacity would need an injection of R400bn and that the private sector needed to join in. Richards Bay would play a major role by producing power using gas.

“It’s going to be the single biggest site for electricity generation in the country as it has the potential to produce 7 000MW, while Eskom has 3 000MW, 5 000 is sitting in private hands and 2 000 is spread among the private players,” he said. The government would incentivise private producers through renewable energy. Less privileged residents would be included in the renewable energy production programme in the future. He said eThekwini was the only municipality that had asked to produce electricity.