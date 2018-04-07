



At about 5am on Saturday, the Ford Ranger in which Sarie and Andrei van Rensburg were travelling in came to a standstill after it hit boulders that had been placed on the road. While inspecting the vehicle’s punctured tyres, the Van Rensburgs, who live in Secunda, were held up by four men, one believed to be armed with a 9mm pistol and the others carrying knives.





Although two SAPS members had pulled over soon after the incident, they told the couple they were changing shift but would ensure other officers on duty would be dispatched to the scene. Shortly before 7am the officers arrived.





The Van Rensburgs said if it had not been for an off-duty metro policewoman who lived nearby, they believe they might have been killed while waiting for SAPS assistance.





Van Rensburg, who is a former army officer, said he and his wife were shocked and disgusted that the two officers had abandoned them when they needed police protection.





“The two police officers who stopped to see if we were okay, were unhelpful. They did not even have the courage to patrol the area after I had fought off the armed thugs,” said Van Rensburg. “We were left in total frustration and could not understand why a shift changewas more important to them than our safety,” said Sarie.





She said during the scuffle her husband was cut on the nose and arm. She said she had begged her husband not to put up a fight but rather let the robbers help themselves to groceries, cash and clothes.

“They charged like a pack of hyenas. After taking groceries and valuables they fled, but came back again a few minutes later and took everything.”





Sarie said she had tried to flag down passing cars for help but no motorists had dared to stop in the deserted area.





She said if it had not been for the policewoman they might have been killed. The officer, who lives in nearby Chesterville, was driving to work when she came upon the couple.





Metro police spokesperson, Captain Greg Beavon, said: “I dispatched the van from beach patrol headquarters because I feared for their safety.”





SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed a case of robbery had been opened, but was not aware of the couple’s allegations.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE