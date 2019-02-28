DURBAN - DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango has questioned why former president Jacob Zuma continually attends provincial events in KZN, but not those at national.

Zuma was a notable absentee at this year’s State of the Nation Address, which was delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe were present.

But for the second year in a row, Zuma attended the State of the Province Address in KZN, where he was flanked by King Goodwill Zwelithini and Premier Willies Mchunu.

During his speech at the State of the Province Debate, Mncwango said the ANC in KZN was out of sync with the ANC at a national level, highlighting some inconsistencies in policy.

“Yesterday, the premier spoke about successful programmes with emerging farmers and commercial farmers. If these are working so well then why the need to amend Section 25 of the Constitution?

“This kind of tone also confuses your real youth league in exile, the EFF. Honourable premier, when you say this, are you not out of sync with your national counterparts? Do they know what you are saying? Which faction is running KZN?,” said Mncwango.

Mncwango then tore into the ANC KZN’s stance on Zuma, questioning why he was an ever-present.

“And why does former President Zuma attend KZN events and not show up at national events? Why did he decline a SONA invite from President Ramaphosa but attended KZN’s SOPA?

“Is the presence of Msholozi about ensuring that Nkosazana-Dlamini-Zuma becomes the Premier in case the DA don’t win? We know the ANC want a women Premier for the first time in KZN - in case you win - but there is no suitable candidate here,” he said.

The debate is currently taking place at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg.