Who supplies eThekwini with those poor quality refuse bags?

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality’s admission of having supplied residents with poor quality refuse bags has triggered questions about its supplier and the value of the contract. Durban residents complained that the refuse bag tore easily and the plastic sizes were not the same. Last week, city officials admitted that the recently distributed black refuse bags were of inferior quality and would be replaced. The city said the results of the investigation were communicated with the supplier, who would replace the bad batches at no cost. The issues around the municipality’s supply of plastic bags for refuse, recycle or gardening were not new. For several years, the City has not been able to award contracts for the supply of refuse bags.

According to the City’s public tender awards notice, a company known as Harmony Plastics was awarded a R14 million contract to supply orange recycling bags and green bags for garden waste, but there was no mention of black refuse bags. The contract was awarded for a limited period while the municipality prepared for the advertisement of the tender.

Sources within the municipality told the Sunday Tribune that Harmony Plastics was also responsible for the supply of black refuse bags.

But it was not clear which process was followed to award the contract.

Raymond Rampersad, head of Durban Solid Waste, would not disclose information regarding the tender.

He referred the questions to officials in the supply chain management and communications department, who did not respond at the time of publication.

The public outcry about the poor quality of refuse bags has prompted opposition parties to request clarity on all the details about the contract to supply plastic bags.

Mel Brauteseth, a DA ward councillor, said she had been inundated with complaints from residents about the plastic’s poor quality.

She said this state of affairs was not new and appeared to be a continuation of “the never-ending” refuse bag saga that plagues the city.

“I wrote to Krish Kumar (city’s chief financial officer) last month asking whether or not a new supplier of the bags had been appointed and, if so, what procurement and quality control processes had been followed to ensure value for money for eThekwini ratepayers. I also questioned Kumar as to whether any legal action would be taken by the municipality against the supplier to recover any payments made for the bags in question.

“To date, I have not had the courtesy of a reply and as such have directed my questions in writing to the municipal Speaker (Weziwe Thusi) for an oral reply at the council meeting scheduled for tomorrow”, she said.

Brauteseth said the ANC-run municipality could once again be running a nefarious scam to benefit ANC cadres at the expense of eThekwini ratepayers.

“The DA is determined to pursue this matter to its logical conclusion and continue its fight for the rights of the residents,” Braueseth added.

Mdu Nkosi, an IFP executive committee member, called for transparency in the procurement and distribution of refuse bags.

He said it was a disgrace that the municipality has not finalised the procurement of refuse bags which are an essential service.

“We have called for an investigation into the company that supplies the refuse bags.

“This pointed out there is a lot of corruption concerning these plastic bags. We have not been informed about the procurement of these plastics, something is wrong, officials are hiding information.

“This issue will be part of our complaints to the public protector when her office re-opens,” said Nkosi.

