Why didn’t you drive away?

Durban — Pensioner Anthony Edward Ball, who shot dead a father of two in an alleged road rage incident in Kloof, told the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court he was too consumed with fear to reverse and leave the scene before the shooting happened. Ball is charged with the 2022 murder of Dean Charnley on the Everton turn-off.

During cross-examination by State prosecutor Rowen Souls on Friday, Ball agreed that hypothetically he could have reversed and driven away, but he hadn’t because he was stressed by the situation. Ball, a three-time KwaZulu-Natal rally racing champion and one-time national champion, said all he could do was keep his eyes fixed on Charnley who was much larger and taller than him. Ball’s version of events leading up to the fatal shooting is in contention because Ball said that while driving up Fields Hill and on the M13, Charnley was driving extremely close behind his vehicle in the fast lane.

He said that when he had a chance to move to the left lane, anticipating that Charnley would overtake him, Charnley continued to tailgate him. Two State witnesses, including Charnley’s son, who was a passenger in the car, said Ball had blocked Charnley from overtaking several times. Ball alleges that on the Everton turn-off, Charnley approached his car, shouting, and began hitting it with his hands. Ball said he opened his window slightly and fired a warning shot.

During cross-examination, Ball said Charnely put both his hands in his car window, which had a gap of about 10cm to 12cm, and in a scuffle for the gun, the fatal shot went off. “I was trying to keep the door closed because the deceased was trying to open the door. His hand inside near the door handle.” Souls said: “You’re a rally champ, you’re used to stress. You waited like a sitting duck not knowing what this person had in his hands. You said you are smaller ... knowing all of that, you stayed in your car and waited, you stayed because you knew you had a gun, you had protection.

“Did you not think about leaving the scene? You see a large man get out of his car, what did you do when you saw him? At what point did you get the gun?” Ball said he could not recall exactly when he reached for his gun in his “man bag” on the floor in front of his seat, nor if he had to unzip the bag to get the gun. Souls said: “This is the first time we hear you saying the deceased put in two hands. We didn’t hear this in evidence in chief ... You are making up evidence as you go along.”