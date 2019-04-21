A housing development in KZN. File

Durban - OPPOSITION parties have raised questions about the R199million adjustment to the city’s housing budget, which was recently approved by the executive committee. In accordance with the Public Finance Management Act, the city can adjust its budget to meet essential services demands.

The urgent need for housing development in Durban is believed to have led to the land invasions.

Although the DA and IFP agreed that there’s a dire need to provide housing, they raised concerns about the lack of proper planning and strategy to deliver the houses.

The executive committee (exco) agreed that an extra R199m be spent this financial year to buy parcels of land across the city as part of a strategic move to provide further housing settlements.

The adjustment was in addition to the R25m the municipality had spent to purchase land for additional housing settlements this financial year.

This week the exco tabled a report outlining its plan to eradicate the housing backlog of more than 40 years. It would focus on finding suitable and well-sited land to deliver houses, eradicate informal settlements and stop land invasions.

According to the report, the Human Settlements Unit had identified various priority projects which required land acquisition for successful implementation. More than 700 properties were listed in the report.

Zamani Khuzwayo, DA spokesperson on Human Settlements, said more money was channelled to the housing unit but the committee failed to produce progress reports.

“Last year, the council approved an extra R40m to buy Motala Farm to build houses, but nothing was done. The city also bought Rainbow Farms and we were told part of the farms would be used for a housing development. So it is worrying to see such a huge amount pumped into housing with no breakdown or execution plan on how the money will be spent.”

IFP caucus leader, Mdu Nkosi, said people had been waiting for years for houses to be allocated because the city was failing to implement its housing plan.

“We are concerned about delivery compared to the allocation. We agree that more money should be allocated to housing development, but it is a shame the municipality is failing to deliver. The city rushes to increase the budget without having proper plans on how to use the money,” said Nkosi.

The chairperson of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee, Mondli Mthembu, said they were moving away from building low-cost housing and instead would give people sites on which to build their own houses.

“This report allows the city to deal with the housing issue. A number of people need to be relocated, particularly from transit camps where they have lived for years. This system, where we provide service sites and allow people to build their own homes, will address the backlog,” he said.

