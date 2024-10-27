Willies Mchunu and Busisiwe Mkhwebane Tasked to Grow MKP

THE Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) has bolstered its leadership with the addition of KwaZulu-Natal ANC veteran Willies Mchunu and former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The move, which was announced at a press briefing on Friday, was perceived as a calculated effort to further erode support for the ANC and EFF and position the MKP as an emerging political force ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

The announcement marks the latest in a series of high-profile defections from the ANC and EFF, with perceptions of the parties’ waning influence becoming increasingly prevalent. Mkhwebane's entry into the MKP is particularly noteworthy, especially given her recent criticisms of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the public prosecutor’s office. Following her departure from the EFF earlier this month, her foundation took a strong stance against the decision not to prosecute Ramaphosa concerning the Phala Phala farm foreign currency incident amounting to $580 000.

The foundation has demanded a review of the decision made by Limpopo Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Advocate Mukhali Ivy Thenga and endorsed by National Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv Shamila Batohi, raising questions about the neutrality of the prosecution authority amid claims of political bias. The Busisiwe Mkhwebane Foundation, through its chairperson Shirley Willemse, outlined in a letter to Batohi their belief in sufficient evidence to warrant prosecution for tax law violations related to the foreign currency believed to have brought illegally in the country and not disclosed to the tax authority. Willemse articulated concerns regarding the integrity of the prosecution service and insinuated that Batohi's relationship with Ramaphosa could undermine public trust.

Mchunu's transition to MKP comes amid his expressed frustrations with the ANC's direction, particularly regarding its alliance with the DA in the government of national unity. “There are people and things I will miss in the ANC... but as I get into the rhythm of MKP, this should change,” he said. Mchunu said he joined the MKP voluntarily and was not looking for a position.

“I chose to join the MK Party because everything they stand for resonates with me and I also hope to make my contributions in making the party stronger. “I dream for the party to be strong and succeed to get the support of the people and totally liberate them from poverty, unemployment and inequality,” said Mchunu. He said he was not among people, the ANC provincial leaders had alleged were clandestinely working for the MKP within the ANC.

“I remained loyal to the ANC but critical of some of it's handling of matters,” he said. Mkhwebane told the media that she joined the party because her husband David Skosana was a member. “My husband who has been a member of the ANC for a long [time] joined the MKP, so I am following my husband to be a member of MKP ... I am following the leader of my household,” she said.

Mchunu and Mkhwebane, appointed as conveners in their respective provinces, have been tasked with establishing party structures and energising the membership base. Leader of the MKP, former President Jacob Zuma said there was growing discontent among ANC supporters. Zuma said ANC defectors went to a certain political party, apparently referring to the EFF, because they could not find a better alternative.

“We then took a decision to establish the party of the people of this country the MKP and politicians who are able to see what is right and wrong have been coming to the MKP”, said Zuma. He suggested that the emergence of MKP will attract those seeking viable alternatives in what he describes as a "correct place politically” for genuine change in South Africa. “Former members of the ANC seeing MKP as a solution to problems would not stay in the wrong place when there is a correct place politically, when they know that I can change this country and bring real freedom through MKP,” Zuma said.