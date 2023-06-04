Women’s sport hitting the spot

Locally, 2023 is being dubbed the “year of women’s sport”. With excitement already brewing over the Netball World Cup to be held in Cape Town, which commences on July 28, that line of thought gained further momentum when Cosafa endorsed the country’s intentions to host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup this week.

And, on Thursday, public nominations for the 2023 Momentum gsport Sport Awards were opened during a virtual ceremony. The annual awards programme, which is aimed at recognising the excellence of women in sport, is now in its 18 edition, making it Africa’s longest-running event of its kind. The #gsport18 awards campaign has 20 categories of recognition, and the eventual prize giving function for winners will be held in Johannesburg in September.

Kass Naidoo, gsport’s founder, was excited about the opportunity to continue their mission of unearthing icons and role models of women’s sport, inspiring the next generation of stars and doing their bit for a more inclusive sporting industry. “Last year, swim sensation Lara van Niekerk emerged as a triple winner at our awards event. With the hosting of home world cups taking centre stage this year, competition for the ‘Class of 2023’ will be stiff,” Naidoo said. She was also enthused by the latest developments in women’s sports and believed Cosafa’s endorsement of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup was a significant milestone, as it highlighted the growth and potential of women's football in Africa.

Naidoo said the support of the South African government would greatly enhance the country’s chances of securing the hosting rights for another show-stopping football event on African soil. “We have witnessed the transformative impact of government support in Netball South Africa's successful bid to bring the Netball World Cup to Africa for the first time. “If South Africa is chosen as the host nation for 2027, it would be a step in the right direction for SAFA to award professional contracts to our national team, Banyana Banyana.

“This would further enhance Banyana’s competitive edge and enable them to go head-to-head with the world's top women's football teams,” she said. Naidoo said Banyana Banyana's success was fuelled mostly by the country’s leading players who made their mark on the global stage by representing esteemed teams in various leagues. She pointed out that gsport had done its bit to recognise Banyana Banyana players’ achievements over the years and hoped to continue in that way.

“To date, Banyana Banyana players have clinched an impressive 11 Momentum gsport Awards across multiple categories. “We have every confidence that this esteemed list will continue to grow as our national footballers make strides in the global game,” Naidoo predicted. The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has thrown its weight behind the Momentum gsport awards since 2015, cognisant of the multiple benefits sport carried for society.

Zizi Kodwa, the minister of the department, said 2023 was a busy year for the country’s sports sector, with more than 15 international events already approved to be hosted locally. “This affirms our conviction that sport is not only about play, fun and entertainment, but it is an important contributor to the economy of the country, job creation and alleviation of poverty through international and domestic sport tourism as well as other related services. “Therefore, it’s no coincidence that as a department, we remain committed and in support of the Momentum gsport Awards,” said Kodwa.

Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, head of Momentum Brand said: “We understand the sponsorship gap and its role in attracting media visibility for women in sport. Our #SheOwnsHerSuccess movement celebrates athletes on the Momentum gsport Awards stage for their exceptional achievements. We can’t wait for the day when ‘equal pay equals equal play’.” To nominate candidates for the 2023 Momentum gsport Awards, visit gsport.co.za/awards.

Previous Momentum gsports Awards for Banyana Banyana and its representatives: * 2007: Portia Modise - Athlete of the Year * 2009: Desiree Ellis - Hall of Fame inductee

* 2014: Portia Modise - Special Recognition * 2017: Amanda Dlamini - Style Star * 2019: Thembi Kgatlana - Momentum Athlete

* 2019: Banyana Banyana - Team of the Year * 2020: Desiree Ellis - Coach of the Year * 2022: Amanda Dlamini - Style Star

* 2022: Desiree Ellis - Coach of the Year * 2022: Banyana Banyana - Team of the Year * 2022: Hildah Magaia - Public Choice Award