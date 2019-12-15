The survey, the results of which were revealed this week, was conducted by more than 3500 professionals from Profmed’s membership base across a variety of sectors, with 43% of respondents from the medical industry.
Profmed chief executive Craig Comrie said over the years the index has taught them that work-related stress remains one of the biggest health concerns.
“As we all know, stress can affect us physically and impair our health, so we all need to learn how to recognise our stress and find healthy ways of coping,” Comrie said.
The 2019 Stress Index highlighted lack of sleep, losing one’s temper and eating too much or too little as the top three indicators of stress.