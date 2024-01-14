Durban cricketer Romashan Pillay is literally capping his hard work by making it into South Africa’s team for the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. He was capped on Friday during a Cricket South Africa ceremony at the High Performance Centre in Pretoria.

Cricket South Africa will host the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup which begins on Friday, January 19. This decision was taken in November after the original hosts, Sri Lanka, were suspended by the ICC. Competing countries include India, West Indies, Ireland, Bangladesh, the US, England, Scotland, Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal. Games will be played in Potchefstroom, East London, Bloemfontein, Kimberley and Benoni.

Pillay, 19, an all-rounder from Athlone Park, said he was grateful and privileged to be given this opportunity. “It’s a culmination of the hard work I’ve done. My goal was to make the 2024 World Cup team even though I had a lot of setbacks in 2023, including a broken finger. Another goal was to be part of the Dolphins set-up, which I am currently. “My game plan going into the World Cup is to grab every opportunity given to me and to take responsibility when the times are tough and to put my body on the line for the team and hopefully win it,” he said.

Romashan Pillay His big day comes on Friday, January 19, when the team takes on West Indies U19 in the opening game at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. It’s also the day his matric results are set to be released. Pillay completed matric at Westville Boys’ High last year. “Friday is going to be an exciting day on the cricket field, but a stressful one awaiting the matric results.

“I’m excited. It is very rare to play a home World Cup. I’m ready to show the world my skills. I worked hard during my matric year and can’t change what I’ve done now. I am anxious, but it will definitely be a day to remember,” said Pillay. Last year Pillay donned his green and gold for the first time when he represented the country in the SA U19 team that toured Bangladesh for a five-match, 50-over series. His cricket journey began at the age of five when his grandmother used to throw balls to him in the house. He started playing cricket at the Amanzimtoti Cricket Club at the age of seven. Pillay’s goal is to make the Protea’s men’s team, but his short-term goal is to be a permanent starter for the Dolphins.

He plans to study computer science this year. His advice to young aspiring cricketers is to never underestimate the power of working hard. “Keep improving and surround yourself with people who have the same vision as you.”

His dad, Soma, said they had been cautiously optimistic that Romashan would make the World Cup team. “We were all very excited when he got the call. This is a fantastic opportunity for him. Last year Romashan balanced his sport and academics. We made sure we had him grounded and prepared study packs to keep up with his academics when he was away. “Friday is going to be a double whammy with the game and matric results. But we told Romashan not to panic and to just focus on the game. He has already been provisionally accepted to study computer science at UKZN,” said Soma.