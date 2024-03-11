World’s largest residential yacht docks in Durban

Durban — The largest private residential yacht on Earth, where its residents travel the globe without ever leaving home, arrived in Durban on Saturday. The yacht, with 165 luxury residences, has a diverse group of more than 150 residents from 20 countries, including South Africa. They all own the homes onboard and share interests in world cultures, history and adventure, and exploring fascinating destinations.

The 165 apartments range from studios to three-bedroom units. The vessel, aptly named “The World”, is in Durban as part of its six-continent itinerary. It docked in Cape Town before it headed to Mossel Bay, and now, Durban. While in Durban, residents will have the opportunity to visit the Drakensberg Heliflight and have lunch, encounter the region's culture, crafts and art at the bustling Victoria Street Market and Muthi Market, followed by a private guided visit to the extraordinary Phansi Museum and the KwaZulu-Natal Society of Arts, as well as visit Phinda Game Reserve.

The ship’s golfing enthusiasts look forward to a day at Zimbali Country Club. Resident owners of this private community at sea enjoy the combination of enriching travel to more than 100 ports of call a year, complemented by world-class amenities and state-of-the-art facilities. Before docking in Cape Town last week, residents of The World enjoyed an expedition to Antarctica, where they traced the footsteps of famed polar explorers. The ship had also journeyed to South America including Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and the virtually untouched volcanic islands of Tristan da Cunha in the South Atlantic Ocean before arriving in Cape Town.

A plush three-bedroom residence on The World, complete with private balcony. South Africa is a favoured destination among residents, having visited on seven previous occasions. Several South African families call The World home. “We, as shareholders, decide and establish the ship’s annual itinerary of countries to visit well in advance, and include expeditions to remote areas. “In my opinion, having a private apartment on The World is far better than, and less challenging than, the responsibilities associated with private ownership of one’s own super yacht,” said one of the South African residents who declined to be named.

While in Cape Town, residents and guests explored the Cape Winelands, the city’s thriving art scene and a hike up Lion’s Head. The World will leave South Africa for Mozambique, Zanzibar and Kenya before docking for a week in the Seychelles. Residents of The World will thereafter visit Asia for four months, exploring Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, Bali and Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay.