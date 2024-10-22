Xavier Moola excels at quiz competition

Effingham Heights Primary School pupil Xavier Moola has emerged victorious in the KZN Department of Education Natural Science and Technology quizzes, marking a significant milestone for the school in its eight-year participation in these subjects. Competing against 23 schools, Xavier showcased his talents and dedication at the Lamontville Learning Centre, where he excelled in both categories of the competition.

Xavier, who is in Grade 7, entered the competition as a result of his impressive exam results earlier this year, setting the stage for a triumphant performance. Not only did he clinch the first position in technology, but he also earned a commendable second place in natural science. This success has paved the way for his invitation to the Umlazi District Excellence Awards 2024 in Malvern, an event aimed at recognising and celebrating outstanding pupils from Grades R to 7 who participated in various subject quizzes. Reflecting on his achievement, Xavier said: “I was ecstatic when I won, even though it was a challenge to win. I had to really apply myself in the tiebreaker but was glad when I was ultimately the winner.”

The competition consisted of two rounds: the first round acted as a qualifier, with Xavier achieving success that propelled him into the second round. It was in this decisive round that he faced tough competition but emerged triumphant, scoring an impressive 95% alongside two other pupils before ultimately securing the top spot. Xavier, a resident of Avoca, aims to continue his academic success as he transitions to high school next year. “I hope to continue my success by also participating in the Grade 8 quizzes. I will be starting at Orient Islamic School, and they will decide which quizzes I will be able to participate in based on my academic results within the school,” he said.

Moola has aspirations of becoming an astrophysicist and working with NASA. Support from his family plays a crucial role in Xavier's accomplishments. “My mum always guides me and tells me that the road less travelled is usually the route to success. Both my parents help me in different ways; my dad assists with maths, while my mum covers my other subjects,” he said.