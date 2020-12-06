Young mother Sharne Pillay killed in the prime of her life

The 6-year-old son of Sherne Pillay joined other pall-bearers in carrying his mother’s white casket from the church after her funeral service. Caedyn was robbed of his mother, who was found murdered in a flat on the Berea last week Saturday. It is believed the 27-year-old make-up artist was found with a cable tie around her neck and bruises on her face and body. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Berea police were investigating a case of murder and that a 37-year-old suspect had been arrested. The funeral of a 27-year-old makeup artist Sherne Pillay at Christ's Kingdom Ministeries in Sydeham. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA) Ebrahim Chohan, who was in a relationship with Pillay, appeared in court this week and was remanded in custody until Tuesday.

At the funeral service on Thursday at Christ Kingdom Ministries in Sydenham, mourners celebrated Pillay’s life.

She was described as a “fearless, free spirited woman, who was full of life, strong, brave, honest and with a great sense of humour”.

Pillay’s estranged husband Kumblin Naidu said he kept asking himself “why you”.

“I don’t have to tell you how much I love you. You have given me the best gift of my life, our son. In him I see love. You took the time to give back to each and everyone you cared for. I will never forget the last few months we had. Whenever we saw each other you would hug me so tight. I will miss your laugh, smile and beauty. Rest well my love.

“I will, with the help of our family, give our boy everything we possibly can and promise he will never forget how much you love him,” said Naidu.

Pillay’s mother Nadira said she tried frantically from 6am last Saturday to get hold of her daughter until she got to the flat that evening and saw the scene.

“It was very painful to see my prized possession lying in that state. It is heartbreaking for any mother. She had a lot to live for. She was snatched at the prime of her life in such a gruesome way. One can accept an accident or heart attack, but to think your child had to go through this. You wonder the pain she had went through.

“I am going to try my best to not let this happen to another young woman. The law needs to be stricter on the perpetrator. The maximum sentence needs to be handed down so the next perpetrator would think twice before harming another person,” said Nadira.

Pillay’s murder comes at a time when the country marks 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

Sunday Tribune