Zandile Gumede: Outrage over suspension on full pay

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) on Friday announced it asked the former eThekwini mayor to step aside from the provincial legislature and eThekwini regional task team activities. It said she and provincial deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu, who was also asked to step aside, would appear before the provincial integrity committee. The DA and IFP were enraged that Zandile Gumede would continue drawing salary. She and Mabuyakhulu were facing separate fraud and corruption charges emanating from eThekwini’s multimillion-rand solid waste tender and 2012 North Sea Jazz festival, which did not take place although R28-million was spent, respectively. They were each granted R50 000 bail. IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said Gumede’s full payment was an indication that the ANC was less caring about taxpayers’ money. “Millions of rand have been wasted through suspended government officials staying home while drawing full salaries and benefits.

“Zandile Gumede will be an addition to be a drain on the fiscus,” said Hlabisa.

The decision to ask the pair to step aside came shortly after party secretary-general Ace Magashule last week wrote a letter to party structures asking them to act against members accused of corruption and other serious crimes.

Magashule said during a meeting between July 30 and August 2, the NEC decided that members who were appearing in court for corruption and other serious crimes should step aside from their positions, and be subjected to the integrity commission.

“The national officials (will) be requested immediately to prepare an audited list of cases and submit this list within one month to the NWC (national working committee) and the NEC, with recommendations for action.

“All ANC provincial and regional structures be instructed to report forthwith on steps taken against ANC members and public representatives accused of abusing food parcels and other Covid-19 relief measures,” said Magashule.

Spokesperson for Gumede’s supporters in the eThekwini region Mzomuhle Dube said if the decision was based on the ANC 2017 conference resolution “there is nothing we can do”.

“We need to allow such processes to unfold as we cannot disrespect our own resolution.

“But members of the ANC in eThekwini know who stood with them for so long, they know who to trust in the midst of all this, we have solid support,” said Dube.

After ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli announced the two leaders’ stepping aside, provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala said for Gumede to continue receiving a salary was similar to any industry where employees “get suspended with pay”.

“We know that the next cry is about paying people who are not at work.

“We even discussed it, so we are going to ensure that the matter is expedited and handled within a short space of time,” said Zikalala.

Zikalala said if Gumede and Mabuyakhulu were not found guilty by the integrity commission they would resume their respective duties.

He said the ANC in the province previously applied the same strategy, apparently referring to former provincial deputy secretary and Umzimkhulu Municipality mayor Mluleki Ndobe and Newcastle mayor Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

Ndobe was arrested in connection with the death of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa in 2017, and Mahlaba faced criminal charges of the murder of the league’s leader Wandile Ngobeni in 2016.

Both reinstated after their respective charges were dropped.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen said the decision to retain Gumede’s salary “deserves every derogatory Twitter hashtag directed towards it”.

“The DA will never welcome the blatant dodging of real accountability and the continued exploitation of taxpayers for the benefit of cadres who are already multimillionaires,” said Steenhuisen.

Sunday Tribune