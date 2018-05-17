DURBAN - THE family of slain university student Zolile Khumalo were set to visit the university residence in Durban where their 21-year-old daughter was shot dead earlier this month.

Khumalo’s father, Comfort Khumalo, along with the Deputy Minister of Police, Bongani Mkhongi, will visit the Lonsdale residence in Durban this morning.

Khumalo was shot dead, allegedly by her ex-lover Thabani Mzolo at the off-campus residence. He was a former student who left the university last year.

Khumalo was laid to rest in her hometown of Eshowe at the weekend.

In court on Thursday, Mzolo was remanded in custody until June 19 for a formal bail application. Previously in court he has pulled trigger signs and today, he was filmed by journalists pulling the zap sign - purportedly towards journalists.

Thabani Mzolo appeared in court on murder charges of allegedly killing Zolile Khumalo.





