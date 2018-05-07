Former couple Thabani Mzolo and Zolile Khumalo with weapons. Mzolo allegedly shot dead student Khumalo at a Mangosuthu University of Technology res last Tuesday.

DURBAN - The infamous picture of slain Zolile Khumalo and her alleged killer and ex-lover, Thabani Mzolo, holding firearms was not taken at the residence where Khumalo was murdered.





That is the word of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) spokesperson Mbali Mkhize, who made the revelations at a media briefing at the MUT council chambers on Tuesday.





Asked about the picture, Mkhize said she had liased with MUT housing officials and confirmed that the picture was not taken at any residence associated with the university based in uMlazi, south of Durban.













To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video MUT spokesperson Mbali Mkhize said the photo of #ZolileKhumalo and murder accused Thabani Mzolo holding weapons was not taken at any residences associated with the university. Video: Karinda Jagmohan



Khumalo, 21, was a first-year quantity surveying student. She had done a bridging course at the same university last year to gain entry into her quantity surveying course.





On Tuesday, Thabani Mzolo, 23, allegedly signed into the Lonsdale residence under a false name with an illegal firearm and allegedly shot dead Khumalo after a heated argument.





The murder case has made national headlines as it came in the wake of the Karabo Mokoena stories that put the spotlight on femicide in South Africa.





At a media briefing Mkhize added separately that the university management were surveying social media posts and media reports of Khumalo's death and were verifying the “truths and untruths” that were surfacing.





“There are a lot of false posts surfacing in connection with this tragic incident and we are working on verifying the reports on social media,” Mkhize said.













While Mzolo is set to appear at the Durban Magistrates Court on Thursday morning a memorial for Khumalo is set to be held at MUT on Thursday afternoon.





MUT will also be providing six buses to ferry students to eShowe where Khumalos funeral will be held at her family home on Saturday.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video MUT will provide six buses for students to attend Zolile Khumalo funeral in eShowe on Saturday, and counselling is set to be provided to students, especially #ZolileKhumalo roommate who witnessed the incident. Video: Karinda Jagmohan

Khumalo was the seventh child in the Khumalo clan to pass away.



