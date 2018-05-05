DURBAN - ZOLILE Khumalo came to Durban from Eshowe to study quantity surveying last year and she just loved to dance.

But the 21-year-old Mangosuthu University of Technology first year student was shot dead on Tuesday night at her MUT residence in the Durban CBD, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Thabani Mzolo.

Mzolo, a former MUT student, smiled in the dock of the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, as photographers hovered over him.

As he left the courtroom after a postponement, he lifted his hands in the air, imitating the sign of pulling a trigger. It showed he had no remorse, said MUT SRC president Sandile Dlamini.

Mzolo had allegedly signed into the Lonsdale residence under a false name with an illegal firearm and killed Khumalo after a heated argument.

The murder came two weeks after Khumalo “finally broke up with that abusive man”, said a close friend who did not want to be named, fearing for her life.

Thabani Mzolo appeared happy in court as he smiled and made trigger-gestures when leaving the courtroom.

Khumalo’s roommate, who has not yet been identified, witnessed the incident.

Mzolo was remanded in custody until May 10 for his bail hearing.

Friends described Khumalo as a bubbly young woman who loved to dance.

“She was always a warm, bubbly, laughing girl,” said Khumalo’s friend, Nozipho Zibi.

All that Zibi, Anele Ndlovu, Slindile Mandleliza, Dumazile Shangase, Mukona Mapholi and Sibusisiwe Mbatha have left to remember Khumalo is a 30-second video of her dancing, carefree, in her home.

“We even called her our Babes Wodumo,” said one.

Zibi said the pair had been dating for almost a year and seemed to be happy despite screengrabs on social media purportedly warning “Zoe” would be killed.

“They didn’t seem to have problems, but women are good at hiding things,” said Zibi.

“She didn’t do anything wrong. She had a right to tell him she didn’t love him any more without dying for it,” Dlamini said outside the court.

Hundreds of MUT students had marched to the court, many wearing political regalia, in support of the #JusticeFor Khumalo campaign.

ANC and EFF student alliance shirts were prominent. Court security and public order police were called to bar the entrance as students demanded to be let in.

Eventually, the media and close friends of Khumalo were allowed access.

One friend broke down in tears as she recounted the last moments she shared with Khumalo. “I’m sorry I can’t do this. I get emotional when I talk about her. I haven’t been able to sleep since the day she died,” she said.

The MUT student said the sound of the gunshots that took Khumalo’s life still reverberated in her head.

“The first thing she talked about when we had serious conversations was family. She loved them.”

Mzolo purportedly posted on Facebook if he had the power he would “make her (Khumalo) wake up and they could talk through their mistakes” and let her apologise.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed investigations into Mzolo’s social media postings were continuing.

