DURBAN - ZOLILE Khumalo’s ex-lover Thabani Mzolo allegedly shot the university student twice and kicked her body as it lay on the ground, the Durban Magistrate’s Court heard on Thursday.

State prosecutor Calvin Govender revealed this in court during a brief appearance for the smartly-dressed murder accused, who formally applied for bail in court on Thursday. He wore a swanky purple coat and jeans in court.

While Govender read out the charges against Mzolo, he emphasised that he was accused of not only shooting Khumalo twice but also kicking her body as she lay on the ground.

Mzolo, 23, stands accused of fatally shooting Khumalo, 21, at her off-campus residence, Lonsdale, in Durban. He is also facing a charge of the illegal possession of a firearm.

His bail application has been set for June 19 and he has been remanded in custody.

Khumalo was a first-year quantity surveying student at MUT and hoped that her upcoming career would help relieve her eShowe family from poverty.

Hundreds of Mangosuthu University of Technology students have firmly called for the harshest of punishment for Khumalo’s alleged murderer, and the shooting has added to the nationwide conversation of femicide in South Africa.

She was laid to rest at her family home on Saturday.

Her father, Comfort Khumalo, said his little girl never deserved to die the way she had.

There was a huge presence from the police, who held firearms as they protected the deputy police minister, Bongani Mkongi, who has lent his support to the #JusticeforZolile case.

The case was last remanded as Mzolo’s address had not been confirmed but on Thursday his new private defence lawyer, Charl Claassen confirmed Mzolo’s address.

When Judge Mohamed Motala asked again if Mzolo was applying for bail, Claassen said firmly, “yes my client is applying for bail”.

Mzolo is expected to appear in court again on June 19 for bail.

