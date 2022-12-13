‘Zulu King’ boxing tournament set to continue despite legal allegations involving Floyd Mayweather

Durban – A Zulu king boxing tournament is set to take place despite controversy around it which created doubt after the organisers claimed US boxing legend Floyd Mayweather would be in attendance. The tournament – known as the King Misuzulu Boxing Tournament – was supposed to take place on Sunday but was moved to Tuesday, then Thursday.

The Zulu Royal house confirmed that the tournament would take place on Thursday and King Misuzulu would be present. Organisers J4Joy were served with a lawyer’s letter from Mayweather’s legal team accusing them of breaching a contract with Mayweathers. The latter, which was addressed to J4Joy CEO Arnold Nododile, accused the organisers of breaching a contract with Mayweather’s The Money Team (TMT).

“Most notably, by failing to pay our client the agreed fee for his attendance at the event, which was due, owing and payable to our client over a month ago,” states the legal letter. “In addition to this, you have, without our client’s authorisation, utilised our client’s name, image and likeness to promote the event. Clause 7 of the agreement expressly provides that only approved images of our client would be permitted in advertising and publicising the event. “We attach an image which falsely insinuates that our client will be boxing at the event, in circumstances where this image was not approved in terms of the agreement. Not only have you infringed Mr Mayweather’s image rights, but you have also violated clause 7 of the agreement.”

The organisers were further instructed to immediately take down the “infringing image” and any other images of Mayweather, from any websites and other platforms. “You are further required to cease and desist from making any statements, or representing in any manner whatsoever, that our client is in any way affiliated with you or with the event ... it is our instruction to notify you, as we hereby do, that you have repudiated the agreement which repudiation our client hereby accepts, alternatively our client hereby cancels the agreement with immediate effect. For the purpose of clarity, our client will not be attending the event,” the legal letter states. However, spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu confirmed that King Misuzulu was ready for the much-anticipated tournament on Thursday.

It was not clear whether Mayweather would be in attendance. “I have just spoken to the king. He will be at the tournament and, as previously reported, this means a lot to him because he wants to carry on his father’s legacy, the late King Zwelithini kaBhezikuzulu, who had launched the ‘Bayede Championship Belt’ but unfortunately passed on before he could see it come to fruition,” said Prince Zulu. Asked about the legal issues, Prince Thulani said he had no information on the current legal matter going on between Floyd Mayweather’s team and the organisers of the tournament, promotional company J4Joy.