Zulu King Moving Towards Uniting the Royal Family

IN a significant stride towards unity within the Zulu royal family, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has carved a space for reconciliation amidst past discord. This has been the observation of a cultural expert who has commented on the two year anniversary since the State recognised King Misuzulu as the heir to the throne.

Cultural expert Professor Gugu Mazibuko from the University of Johannesburg has noted the attendance of previously opposing royal family members at traditional events, suggesting a gradual return to harmony since the king's official coronation on October 29, 2022. Professor Mazibuko remarked on the notable presence of the king's siblings and the queens of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini at ceremonies, including the esteemed annual reed dance, Umkhosi Womhlanga. “When the king addressed traditional ceremonies, including the reed dance, almost all of them were there.

“We have seen all the late king’s queens being present and participating,” she said. This year's reed dance, hosted at the historic Enyokeni Palace in Nongoma, Zululand, contrasted sharply with the previous climate, marked by tension and exclusion. Just a year ago, supporters of Prince Simakade, the king’s primary rival, had vowed to keep the palace—home to numerous royal traditions—off-limits to King Misuzulu.

However, this year saw the venue buzzing with activity, as thousands of maidens and participants gathered under expansive marquees. “Things went very smooth in Enyokeni, which is the main royal palace,” noted Mazibuko. The king has been steadfast in preserving cultural traditions, determined to continue his father’s legacy.

“He has not abandoned even one of the ceremonies despite the challenges he has been facing. “He has also spoken about starting projects that would focus on shaping young men, as previously only young women were taken care of,” she added. This focus on cultural heritage and community engagement may play a critical role in knitting together the royal family fabric.

However, a pressing issue remains—the establishment of a new palace for the king. As acknowledged by cultural expert Professor Sihawu Ngubane from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, the king cannot reside in his father’s palace due to the presence of his siblings. “The king should have his own place to live,” Ngubane said.

While the traditional prime minister Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi in his capacity as Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC announced plans for the construction of a new palace in Ballito, the provincial government's responses have been absent. Concerns about financing and delegation of responsibility linger in the air. The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal, whose leader Francois Rodgers is finance MEC, supported the building of the palace as this would contribute to tourism but said not with state funds.

DA provincial spokesperson on finance MPL Tim Brauteseth said in a press statement in September that the Zulu monarch should follow British King Charles III of having a self-sustainable monarch, which instead of taking from the state should contribute to the state. “This could be replicated in KZN with the Ingonyama Trust being converted into a business entity with the primary goal of making the Zulu monarchy sustainable. “This would be achieved through bolstering agricultural and rural development, tourism and ultimately job creation and could be the game-changer.