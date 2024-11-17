Zulu king’s praise singer calls for respect from youngsters

Buzetsheni Mdletshe, the praise singer of the Zulu king has issued a stern warning to the youth against neglecting family values such as respect and heeding the advice of elders. Mdletshe said disrespecting elders could breed unruly future adults.

The historian was one of the speakers at the King Cetshwayo kaMpande memorial lecture hosted by the KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday. The praise singer who is regarded as one of the custodians of Zulu customs, told the audience that included learners, academics, traditional leaders that the current spate of killings carried out by young adults in KwaZulu-Natal was against the wishes and teachings of the late Zulu kings, King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and King Cetshwayo kaMpande. “In the olden days any form of killing would only take place at the instruction of the king and that would be at the time of wars. What we are witnessing now, the killing and raping of women is unheard of and is something that should come to an end,” said the praise singer.

Mdletshe, who is also known as Inyosi has been carrying praise singing duties in the royal household for over 50 years, and is regarded as one of the greatest historians. “Love and honour your parents because that ensures strong family structures. If we allow families to collapse then the same fate awaits our nation,” he told the audience. Some of the traditional leaders that attended the King Cetshwayo kaMpande lecture at the KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg. Photo supplied The praise singer also challenged the traditional leaders in attendance, saying they had a crucial task and need to play more robust role in communities.

“As amakhosi you are custodians of the institution of traditional leadership. You have an important mission of ensuring that the nation is united, and does not allow any wrongdoing to occur under your watch,” said Mdletshe. The memorial lecture featured presentations from a number of scholars, each paying tribute to King Cetshwayo whose army defeated the British at the Battle of Isandlwana. Mdletshe commended the museum for its commitment in honouring Zulu kings, noting how the institution had also honoured King Dinuzulu last year. He stressed the important role the institution plays in the recording of history and the preservation of history.