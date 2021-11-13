Zulu regiment leader ’Mgilija’ Nhleko laid to rest

MORE THAN 500 people attended the funeral of Mlandeni “Mgilija” Nhleko, the leader of the Zulu regiment today.

Crowds of people including the Amabutho gathered at Nhlalangwenya village in uPhongolo, north of KwaZulu-Natal to pay their last respects to Nhleko. He died, aged 72, at the St Benedict Hospital in Nongoma on Monday following a long illness.

In July Nhleko was criticised for leading the regiments to Nkandla before the former president Jacob Zuma handed himself over to the authorities. Nhleko will also be remembered for leading the regiment of late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu from Nongoma CBD to KwaKhethomthandayo Palace in Nongoma.

His family described him as a man who had a solid foundation and had good interests at heart for those in need.