Zulu royal members dismiss rumours of being seriously ill

Durban - Senior Zulu royal family members have dismissed rumours that they were severely ill. Prince Mbonisi and his sister Princess Thembi, who are the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s siblings, have been unwell, but they have not suffered a stroke, a family member confirmed to the Sunday Tribune on Saturday.

While Princess Thembi was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in hospital, Prince Mbonisi was treated from home and has since fully recovered. The duo are among senior and critical Zulu royal members of the family which has been embroiled in disputes and contestation over the right heir to the throne. They have been dubbed as “royal rebels” due to their stance against the nomination of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the king.

They have refused to recognise King Misuzulu as the rightful heir opening the contestation to other princes. Although King Misuzulu was named as a preferred successor to the throne in his late mother Queen Mantfombi’s will, the siblings said the process to nominate the next king was still open. Princess Thembi Ndlovu, who uses a wheelchair has been unwell but stable for some time, according to the source.

Her daughter, Sdu Ndlovu confirmed that her mother was hospitalised but said she was stable. “She has been discharged from the ICU and is now at the ordinary ward and is recovering very well. I would like to state that she never suffered a stroke and had not contracted Covid-19. “I would not be able to tell you what she is suffering from until I consult with the rest of the family,” she said.

Speaking to the Sunday Tribune on Wednesday, Prince Mbonisi sounded in good health and maintained that he has fully recovered. He said he had mild flu symptoms which did not even require any medical attention. “I was surprised by the news report that I was sick, which hospital I was admitted to? It was just a minor flu which I do not think warranted any media attention. I am very well as you can hear me,” he said.

Prince Mbonisi would not be drawn to comment on the latest development regarding the succession process. The faction led by Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi held a meeting last month at Thokoza Lodge in Nongoma where Prince Simakade, the first-born son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini was expected to be publicly announced as the contender to the throne. It was reported that the meeting ended in chaos as some royal members opposed the nomination of Prince Simakade.

In a leaked voice note, Princess Nozwe was heard ranting about several royal issues that disrupted the meeting last month. She alleged that there were “caucuses” within the faction backing Prince Msakade who had changed their tune, referring to them as traitors. She also mentioned that some members were not allowed to voice their opinions during the meeting.