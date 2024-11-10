Zulu/British royalties confronted by craziness

The Zulu and the British royals had their fair share of craziness this week as two women vented their frustrations at them. Prince William, the heir to the British Kingdom as the elder son of King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, was confronted by protesters in Kalk Bay, including a woman who appeared to be enraged.

In a worldwide publicised incident, some of the protesters displayed placards with the wordings “William, you have No sovereignty in OUR country” and shouted, “Go home now”. A day later in Durban, Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini was also embarrassed when a lone woman pushed through security and got onto the platform where the king was seated and President Cyril Ramaphosa was about to make a speech at the unveiling of a new statue of the founder of the Zulu nation King Shaka ka Senzangakhona. Two Metro policewoman tried to stop her from walking to the stage, which was barricaded by bodyguards, but she slapped both of them on the face and broke free.

The hysterical woman further fought off bodyguards who eventually got her out of the security zone and into the general area before being allowed to drive away from the event. While her identity and motive for her behaviour could not be confirmed, there has been confusion on whether she was charged for her reckless actions. According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the woman was not arrested nor questioned.

“No case was opened on the PPS (Presidential Protection Service) side,” said Mathe. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda also said police had not established her identity as “the matter was being handled by our head office”. However, eThekwini Metro Police head Sibonelo Mchunu believed that the woman was charged with trespassing because “she was not supposed to be where she was” and was handed over to the South African police “for investigation”.

Asked why she wasn’t charged for assaulting the Metro policewomen, Mchunu said: “We are always mistreated, therefore there was no use to open a case. She was just a crazy somebody”. But some disagreed that the woman was not of sound mind. One journalist who was at the event said the woman was heard saying “baby daddy” as she pushed people out of her way towards the stage.

King Misuzulu’s family member Prince Thulani Zulu, who attended the event, said the woman displayed signs of being crazy and possessed by spirits. “There are lots of people who would come to the royal family sometimes in a state of being possessed by spirits, others would prophesy and do all sorts of strange things, and we are used to these things. “Others would sit in front of the palace gates and claim to have been sent by spirits to prophesy to the king.

“They would come and tell izinduna at the gate that they would like to see the King because they had messages for him, and izinduna would listen to the messages. “I think this woman was one of them, but we did not pay much attention as one cannot keep paying attention to every crazy person,” said Zulu. Zulu traditional Prime Minister Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi who is also the king’s spokesperson said: “We will await a full report from the SAPS regarding the incident.”

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said such security matters were handled or managed by police as the office of the President, “we have no capacity or authority to investigate who she is or her motives.” “It is not clear what her intention was [but] according to the police's initial assessment, the lady appeared to be mentally disturbed. “Her attempt to get to the stage did not have any impact on the event, which continued and remained a very joyous occasion of celebration, honoring iSilo uShaka ka Senzangakhona,” said Magwenya.