Zuma deployed to KZN to stabilise MKP amid tensions

FORMER President Jacob Zuma is hard at work in KwaZulu-Natal quelling tensions that have threatened to divide his Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP). The tensions were a result of some members being upset over party newcomers being appointed to senior positions.

Such tensions were exposed outside a venue in Sandton where the MKP announced the appointment of former ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Willies Mchunu and former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as party conveners in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga respectively. MKP provincial spokesperson Ndaba Gcwabaza said Zuma was among the leaders of the party’s National High Command (NHC) deployed to the province to address aggrieved members “as part of the political education”. “But also looking at complaints from the perspective of the people who staged the protest mentioning that they joined the party when it was formed while there are people parachuted to the leadership,” he said.

He said the NHC was preparing to soon hold a mass meeting with the members in the province “to listen to those who have grievances and also explain the national leadership’s intention.” Gcwabaza said the national leadership was yet to decide the date of the mass meeting. Former EFF MPs, including its former deputy president Floyd Shivambu, and Mzwanele Manyi were appointed to the parliament to replace some of the 18 MPs who were expelled from the party. Those who were expelled complained that they had been mistreated and cast aside despite having participated in the establishment of the party and spending their money campaigning for the general elections.

He said Shivambu, who was recently announced as the MKP National Organiser after defecting from the EFF, was among high command team members deployed to stabilise the situation in Gauteng. The appointment of former National Freedom Party (NFP) general secretary Canaan Mdletshe to the newly formed MPK provincial detachment, an interim structure equivalent to the provincial executive committee has also raised eyebrows. Mdletshe had left the NFP due to infighting and re-emerged as a member of the MKP in August.

Gcwabaza said the structure was meant to prepare the organisation for the 2026 local government elections and general elections in 2029. He said the elective conference might take place after the elections. During the introduction of Mchunu and Mkhwebane last week, Zuma lashed out at the protesters. “They seem to have joined the party for reasons that seems slightly different from us and if they are cadres of our Umkhonto they must stop,” said Zuma.

He said since the party was new, every member was new, and “nobody older than others”. “Anyone who is protesting is misled and does not understand the MK. The fact that they even say ‘unknown people are brought in’, what is that? If you say Mchunu just came in yesterday and is given a position , what is that?” Zuma said it was common that certain politicians were recruited for specific reasons.

“If somebody feels there is a problem, they should go to organisations they want and leave us?” said Zuma. Gcwabaza said Mchunu and Mdletshe were elevated to leadership positions because of their experience. He said the fact that Mdletshe was isolated by his former party, which suffered factionalism after its late founder Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi fell ill, did not matter to the MKP.