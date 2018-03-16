FILE PHOTO: South Africa's President Jacob Zuma gestures after announcing his resignation at the Union Buildings in Pretoria

DURBAN - TWITTER was abuzz after NPA head Shaun Abrahams announced that former President Jacob Zuma's corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges would be reinstated.

Zuma will get his day in court over 18 charges which include 780 counts of fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering.

Last year, Zuma's former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik - who is out on medical parole, told the Sunday Tribune that he would turn State witness should Zuma stand trial on fraud and corruption charges.

The Democratic Alliance leader, Mmusi Maimane described the decision as 'historic' and was in a jovial mood as he briefed journalists in Johannesburg.





This is a very historic day. Mr Zuma will now be charged and will appear in court. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 16, 2018





The African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighter parties were ready with statements, welcoming the announcement that Zuma would have his day in court.

EFF Statement Welcoming NPA’s Decision to Proceed with Zuma’s Prosecution #ZumaCharges pic.twitter.com/MoKs5GDNOG — #RegisterToVoteEFF (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 16, 2018





STATEMENT OF THE ANC ON THE REINSTATEMENT OF CHARGES AGAINST COMRADE JACOB ZUMA #ZUMACHARGES pic.twitter.com/tElpSRBWhy — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 16, 2018

However, Black First Land First's Andile Mngxitama called for #HandsOffZuma.

#ZumaCharges: The economic terrorist attack in South Africa has been engineered around the isolation of the Gupta family as the most corrupt institution and to paint it as responsible for state capture. #HandsOffZuma — BLACK 1ST LAND 1ST (@Black1stLand1st) March 16, 2018

Meanwhile, the twitterati saw the light side of the prolonged #ZumaCharges debacle.









