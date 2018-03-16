DURBAN - TWITTER was abuzz after NPA head Shaun Abrahams announced that former President Jacob Zuma's corruption, racketeering and money laundering charges would be reinstated.
Zuma will get his day in court over 18 charges which include 780 counts of fraud, corruption, racketeering and money laundering.
Last year, Zuma's former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik - who is out on medical parole, told the Sunday Tribune that he would turn State witness should Zuma stand trial on fraud and corruption charges.
ALSO READ: Schabir Shaik on Zuma: I will testify
Also Read: Reasonable prospects to successfully prosecute Zuma
This is a very historic day. Mr Zuma will now be charged and will appear in court.
— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 16, 2018
EFF Statement Welcoming NPA’s Decision to Proceed with Zuma’s Prosecution #ZumaCharges pic.twitter.com/MoKs5GDNOG
— #RegisterToVoteEFF (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 16, 2018
STATEMENT OF THE ANC ON THE REINSTATEMENT OF CHARGES AGAINST COMRADE JACOB ZUMA #ZUMACHARGES pic.twitter.com/tElpSRBWhy
— African National Congress (@MYANC) March 16, 2018
#ZumaCharges: The economic terrorist attack in South Africa has been engineered around the isolation of the Gupta family as the most corrupt institution and to paint it as responsible for state capture. #HandsOffZuma
— BLACK 1ST LAND 1ST (@Black1stLand1st) March 16, 2018
It broke my heart to see Shaun have to charge Jacob. Puppet on puppet violence. It’s a sad day for mannequins everywhere. 😞😞😞
— #PuppetGuy, book @computicket JHB, @webtickets CT (@chestermissing) March 16, 2018
One thing you must know is that whether the NPA prosecutes or not, Zuma is NOT going to Prison. I'm sure yal know Zuma by now.uphunyuka bemphethe....ininja laseNkandla leli😂#ZumaCharges
— 👑uNdlunkulu (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) March 16, 2018
ANC KZN right now : pic.twitter.com/AEZ6tHt9J4
— Random_Mpondo (@That_Damn_Vuyo) March 16, 2018
Mmusi Maimane is always loud yho!I really hope he has no smallanyana skeletons #ZumaCharges #NPA #ZumaToBeCharged pic.twitter.com/Sq3krUtGSj
— RT PINNED TWEET PLEASE (@Unathi_jam) March 16, 2018
Msholozi.you gonn’ be alright!#ZumaCharges pic.twitter.com/bJSVyTirDQ
— Intokazi. (@Boniie_K) March 16, 2018
The terminally ill Schabir Shaik just sent an sms to Shaun the Sheep: "Thuma Mina."
— Sam Mkokeli (@msmkokeli) March 16, 2018
#shaunabrahams #JacobZuma #ZumaCharges #TellThem pic.twitter.com/yPtWhOtrxe
— Sir Balo (@babzaro) March 16, 2018