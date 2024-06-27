Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Thursday, June 27, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Nigerian singer Davido weds his long-time girlfriend Chioma

Published 1h ago

Share

Nigeria singer Davido, real name David Adeleke, finally married his long-time chef girlfriend, Chioma Rowland.

The pair tied the knot at a lavish wedding at Harbour Point in Victoria Island, Lagos on Tuesday, June 25.

Some of the celebrities who made it on the guest list included Lola Rae, Priscilla Ojo, Veekee James, Olamide, Fireboy, Patoranking, Ebuka Uchendu and many others.

As per Nigerian tradition, weddings are supposed to be extravagant and Davido’s was no different.

From the decor to the food, everything seemed on point according to the pictures we saw on social media.

Chioma and Davido. Picture: @tope_horpload.

The couple, who started dating in 2018, were celebrated by many industry friends who wished them well on their nuptials.

It didn’t end with just the likes of Wizkid and Chike congratulating them – even dignitaries wished them well.

“Congratulations to Davido and Chioma on their beautiful union. The assurance of your love story is heartening, and I am happy to celebrate with you both on this joyous occasion,” Wizkid wrote on X.

“May your life together be abundant with blessings, love, and joy. I wish you a lifetime of togetherness, success, and serenity for your family. Congratulations,” added Babajide Sanwo-Olu, executive governor of Lagos State.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dr Dapo Abiodun, also wished the couple well. He posted on X: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to award-winning musician and Afrobeat star David Adeleke, also known as @davido, on his marriage to his long-time love, Chioma Rowland, as the couple tied the knot yesterday. We pray for a blissful marital life for the newly-weds, filled with abundant love and God’s grace throughout their journey together.”

Related Topics:

nigeriamedia personalitycelebrity beautyour perfect weddingmarriage