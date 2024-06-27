Nigerian singer Davido weds his long-time girlfriend Chioma

Nigeria singer Davido, real name David Adeleke, finally married his long-time chef girlfriend, Chioma Rowland.
The pair tied the knot at a lavish wedding at Harbour Point in Victoria Island, Lagos on Tuesday, June 25.
Some of the celebrities who made it on the guest list included Lola Rae, Priscilla Ojo, Veekee James, Olamide, Fireboy, Patoranking, Ebuka Uchendu and many others.
As per Nigerian tradition, weddings are supposed to be extravagant and Davido’s was no different.
From the decor to the food, everything seemed on point according to the pictures we saw on social media.
The couple, who started dating in 2018, were celebrated by many industry friends who wished them well on their nuptials.
It didn’t end with just the likes of Wizkid and Chike congratulating them – even dignitaries wished them well.
“Congratulations to Davido and Chioma on their beautiful union. The assurance of your love story is heartening, and I am happy to celebrate with you both on this joyous occasion,” Wizkid wrote on X.
“May your life together be abundant with blessings, love, and joy. I wish you a lifetime of togetherness, success, and serenity for your family. Congratulations,” added Babajide Sanwo-Olu, executive governor of Lagos State.
Meanwhile, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dr Dapo Abiodun, also wished the couple well. He posted on X: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to award-winning musician and Afrobeat star David Adeleke, also known as @davido, on his marriage to his long-time love, Chioma Rowland, as the couple tied the knot yesterday. We pray for a blissful marital life for the newly-weds, filled with abundant love and God’s grace throughout their journey together.”