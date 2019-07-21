Durban - The Madiba Magic spilled over from Mandela Day into Saturday when the VideoVision Entertainment Team and the Nelson Mandela Foundation visited the Durban-based non-government organisation, StreetWise in Marianhill. StreetWise, a child and youth care centre, provides shelter, education, food, clothing and spiritual services to all children under its care.

Streetwise was introduced to VideoVision Entertainment by the Nelson Mandela Foundation in 2009, and this year marks a decade of association as the Mandela Day beneficiary of the company.

The children were provided lunch, toothbrushes, lunch boxes, blankets and an array of gifts.

Anant Singh, VideoVision Entertainment CEO, reiterated that Mandela Day was more than just 67 minutes once a year but a reminder on how to model society.

“I was in Lisbon, Portugal with Ambassador Mmamokwena Gaoretelelwe for the South African embassy’s Mandela Day initiative where we fed and cared for the homeless,” he said.

Singh recounted how he was in New York a decade ago with Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, when the world agreed to immortalise July 18 as international Mandela Day.

“Now the world gets to share in that Madiba Magic,” he said.

Singh told the orphaned children that he would always support them whenever and however he could and that they should never lose hope.

“At the age of 16 I used to work for R1 a day. Now I make movies and I produced the Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. Just like Mandiba used to say, you are our future leaders,” he said.

Hatang reiterated that hope should never be lost although society still had a distance travel in order to reach a utopian state.

“Unfortunately we live in a lotto ticket society where it is very much a luck of the draw when it comes to your future. It is unbalanced and unfair but not impossible to overcome. The foundation works year round to equalise society and restore dignity. Originally Mandela Day used to be a concept but now 150 countries and millions if not billions celebrate his legacy,” he said.

Hatang told the children how his family were abandoned by his father and that although the journey might be arduous it is not impossible.

“My mother was a domestic worker and she had to support myself and my siblings, there were days where we didn’t eat but we made it through, if you had told me back then that I would be a CEO I would have told you that you’re mad but her I am,” said Hatang.

Hatang added that he can’t wait to hear the youngsters’ future success stories and that they should never fear to aim for the stars.

[email protected]

Twitter: @JustNathanCraig

Sunday Tribune