Dan Plato, the mayor of Cape Town, is probably right to believe that people have used the recent events at Clifton 4th Beach to further their political agendas. But the fiasco that has been playing itself out highlights an important issue that is prevalent countrywide - private security companies that have been allowed to operate above the law.

The SAPS are the main culprits in this regard because, for whatever reason, they have allowed the private security industry to own their space.

At Clifton Beach, it was the security firm, PPA. According to the company, they were on the beach because the police had asked for help.

So, let us understand this: the police called for back up from a private security company.

This is the same police force that is getting R92 billion this financial year to keep us safe.

Sadly, it is a situation that is not unique to the Cape beach.

All too often, it is private security companies that are first responders. The police show up, if they do, after the action is over.

That is why so many South Africans call a private security company for help and not the police.

The private guys are also doing a far better job of keeping residents up to date with what’s happening. As a result, they have won the hearts of people.

With so much power, we shouldn’t be surprised when security companies think they are above the law.

There won’t be many people who will look back on 2018 with any sense of fondness.

It was a tough year all round, best illustrated by the fact that the lights literally went out.

Our current reality is the product of the Zuma presidency.

He, and those he appointed in leadership positions, are similar to Tom and Daisy Buchanan, fictional characters from the American classic, The Great Gatsby.

In the F Scott Fitzgerald book, they are described as “careless people” who “let other people clean up the mess they made”.

Much of 2018 was spent cleaning up the mess we found ourselves in.

Sadly, those who created it still fail to appreciate the wrongfulness of their actions or, in some instances, inaction.

But we can’t make that our focus. We need to concentrate on putting things right in 2019 and much work lies ahead.

* Aakash Bramdeo is the editor of the Sunday Tribune.