Kindness benefits mental health well-being

In light of Men's Health Awareness month, psychologist Paul Bushell and media personality Jane Linely -Thomas write about the impact of kindness on mental health We live in a world where there are many barriers to genuine connection. Fast-pace living, comparison, instant gratification, entitlement, devices, and fear have all contributed to feelings of loneliness and disconnection. This has had serious consequences to our mental well-being, including increasing levels of depression and anxiety, violence, and self-harm.

Small and big acts of kindness have the power to make people feel seen and heard, and cared for. You only have to reflect on how the last act of kindness you did or received made you feel. And how that more than likely changed what happened next. This realisation inspired us to start a movement of talks, workshops, digital content and a podcast focused on helping people re-find kindness in the different parts of their lives. We quickly discovered that although everyone wants to be kind, it’s not always easy. Being kind to ourselves and others often takes practice and hard work. We’ve learned on the KindnessCan journey, that many of us need reminding, tools and ideas, and prompts on how to be kind in the different parts of our lives. It’s not something that always just happens. But when we put effort into it, the rewards are great.

A big a-ha moment for us, was realising that kindness starts with having a kinder relationship with yourself. A strange concept to initially take in, but so important to keep reflecting on. That every day we are talking to ourselves via our thoughts and feelings, and treating ourselves in different ways through our behaviours and habits. When we find kinder thoughts, we are kinder to our feelings, and choose kinder habits and behaviours - we can start to grow a kinder relationship with ourselves. This has serious benefits to our mental well-being. It has also allowed us the capacity and energy to start seeing and engaging the world more positively, which depends on our connection and well-being. Connecting with family, friends, and colleagues is an important part of mental well-being. A problem shared is often a problem halved. A joy shared is a joy doubled. Having said that, mental health needs careful monitoring and support, and mental health professionals can be an important part of supporting our well-being.

It is important that we keep growing the idea that connecting with and getting help from mental health professionals is an act of kindness. Like our physical health, our mental well-being needs care and support in different ways at different times in our lives. It’s been amazing to connect with schools, corporates and different audiences on the KindnessCan journey which includes talks, workshops, podcasts, corporate wellness programmes, social media campaigns, and other installations. We have met so many wonderful people along the way, and enjoyed the chance to listen to so many stories of kindness overcoming hardship and struggle. We are proud to say that we stand by the belief that kindness can change the world in big and small ways.