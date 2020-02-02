Let’s not wait for another tragedy. Children’s lives are at stake
Opinion / 2 February 2020, 11:38am / Dennis Pather
When young Enock Mpianzi was laid to rest at Joburg’s Westpark Cemetery yesterday, millions of South Africans, across all communities, shed a silent tear in his memory.
The circumstances of his tragic death are every parent’s worst nightmare.
On his first day at high school, the 13 year-old Parktown Boys’ High pupil could hardly contain his excitement about attending the school’s orientation camp, near the Crocodile River.
But death came when a makeshift raft, Enock and a group of fellow pupils had assembled, capsized.
While the other boys managed to scramble to safety, Enock drowned.
None of them were apparently wearing life-jackets. Why?
A life lost from what appears to be a case of gross and unforgiveable negligence.
It’s hard to even begin imagining the grief his mother, Anto Mpianzi and his siblings are going through at this time.
Like any grieving mother who has lost a child, Mrs Mpianzi is searching for answers to a myriad questions haunting the family.
Where were his teachers and the camp supervisors at the time of the tragedy?
Why was there such a long delay in searching for the boy? Could the tragedy have been averted had somebody cared to conduct a proper roll call, which would have revealed that one of the boys was unaccounted for?
What makes matters worse are reports - where one of the boys, who apparently witnessed the incident, claims he told the teachers several times that Enock had drowned yet it took the teachers more than a day to start the search for him.
Rest in peace, dear Enock.
My fervent hope is that your death, as sad and heart-breaking as it is, will not be in vain - especially if it helps to focus on avoiding other tragedies just waiting to happen, at schools elsewhere in the country.