Let’s not wait for another tragedy. Children’s lives are at stake









Hundreds of pupils, from rural areas in KwaZulu-Natal, who dice with death daily - when forced to cross often-flooded rivers going to school and back. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA) When young Enock Mpianzi was laid to rest at Joburg’s Westpark Cemetery yesterday, millions of South Africans, across all communities, shed a silent tear in his memory. The circumstances of his tragic death are every parent’s worst nightmare. On his first day at high school, the 13 year-old Parktown Boys’ High pupil could hardly contain his excitement about attending the school’s orientation camp, near the Crocodile River. But death came when a makeshift raft, Enock and a group of fellow pupils had assembled, capsized. While the other boys managed to scramble to safety, Enock drowned.

None of them were apparently wearing life-jackets. Why?

A life lost from what appears to be a case of gross and unforgiveable negligence.

It’s hard to even begin imagining the grief his mother, Anto Mpianzi and his siblings are going through at this time.

Like any grieving mother who has lost a child, Mrs Mpianzi is searching for answers to a myriad questions haunting the family.

Where were his teachers and the camp supervisors at the time of the tragedy?

Why was there such a long delay in searching for the boy? Could the tragedy have been averted had somebody cared to conduct a proper roll call, which would have revealed that one of the boys was unaccounted for?

What makes matters worse are reports - where one of the boys, who apparently witnessed the incident, claims he told the teachers several times that Enock had drowned yet it took the teachers more than a day to start the search for him.

Rest in peace, dear Enock.

My fervent hope is that your death, as sad and heart-breaking as it is, will not be in vain - especially if it helps to focus on avoiding other tragedies just waiting to happen, at schools elsewhere in the country.

Take the case of hundreds of pupils, from rural areas in KwaZulu-Natal, who dice with death daily - when forced to cross often-flooded rivers going to school and back.

It’s a hazardous and exhausting experience, and the pupils are forced to use buckets, which they hold aloft to keep their school uniforms, text books and stationery dry.

One slip on a loose or slippery rock along the way and the pupil’s life is at risk.

Apart from the dangers of crossing the river, the children also have to endure a tiring walk to their school through sometimes dense forest.

That is, unfortunately, a tragedy waiting to happen.

What’s also worrying is that while this issue has been in the public eye for many years, our provincial education MEC Kwazi Mshengu now says his department doesn’t have records of the affected areas.

The solution is simple, Mr Mshengu.

Your officials should get off their backsides and make it their business to find out.

Let’s not wait for another tragedy before solutions are found.

Like the Crocodile River tragedy that robbed Enock Mpianzi of his future, children’s lives are at stake.