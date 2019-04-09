Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Clare Estate - ELECTION fever is hotting up with a record number of parties partaking.

Some of these “fly by night” parties will promise their gullible followers all sorts of miracles to better their lives, but there is no magic wand.

Unfortunately the 25 years of democracy has been marred by at least 9 years of the Zupta era. During this era, the country went from lightness into darkness.

Billions of rand was lost to the looting and plundering of state coffers with impunity, and hopefully, some of this bounty will be recovered when the various commissions of inquiry submit recommendations.

During the Zupta reign, the economy almost came to a standstill with the country ending up in the junkyard. Fortunately for ordinary South Africans, it is not a future of doom and gloom. It is perceived that under the able leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the country will be steered to a path of recovery.

Hopefully, the governing party is given the chance to create the new dawn of prosperity that South Africans are dreaming about. Imagine what the government could have done for its people if state capture and corruption did not happen. Service delivery protests would not have happened.

Some of these newly created parties might see it as an opportunity to enrich themselves if elected. They can very easily sway their followers to believe in their manifestos. This is similar to some pastors in this day and age-inducing their congregants to eat rats,snakes, grass, drink petrol and be sprayed with Doom to heal their problems.

Ordinary South Africans must remember to vote wisely in order for a better future for themselves, their children and grandchildren.

